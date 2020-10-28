Sioux City metro officials urge changes to safely enjoy Halloween during coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- There might be a smattering of bowls of chocolate bars, Skittles and candy corn sitting out on metro home front stoops this weekend.
Holding the same style of Halloween parties and trick-or-treating in the method of years past is being discouraged by metro city government and public health officials, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.
However, none of these entities have said trick-or-treating can't be held in Sioux City or South Sioux City, so it is up to individual people to decide whether they'll be pulling in candy from neighborhood homes and bunching in with others at costume parties.
"If you want to go trick-or-treating, you can. We don't recommend it, but we aren't going to stop it," South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said Monday.
The set time for trick-or-treating in both Sioux City and South Sioux City has been designated from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day of the holiday.
The Sioux City Police Department this week advised city residents to leaven their fun with the reality that the pandemic is in full force. As with the South Sioux City tips about safely pulling off Halloween activities, the Sioux City recommendations are borrowed from the state and federal public health agencies.
One suggestion from the Iowa Department of Public Health that is seconded by Sioux City police is having individually wrapped goodie bags lined up for families to grab-and-go at the end of a driveway or elsewhere outside. In readying such bags, IDPH recommends people wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Cases have climbed sharply the last six weeks in Woodbury County. On Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 7,000. The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 98, and there have been 46 deaths in Dakota County, where Koch has cautioned residents against high risk activities such as participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control, Koch said being handed treats and going to crowded indoor costume parties is not recommended. He said a better method for people who still want to give away candy is to set small amounts out in front of a home periodically throughout the night.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters," Koch said.
Ivy Bremer, environmental specialist for Siouxland District Health Department, said people giving out treats that are prepackaged will have less risk for virus contamination.
"Know your risks and make good decisions," Bremer said.
Koch said another thing to consider is wearing a Halloween-themed face mask to halt the spread of the virus, and some such options for those are being sold at the Spirit Halloween store at Southern Hills Mall and other businesses.
Koch said 2020 will presumably mark the sole time that coronavirus majorly impacts Halloween, so he hopes people embrace options this year such as carving pumpkins with neighbors outdoors with distancing or having a Halloween movie night with people they live with. Those are also recommended by Sioux City police.
In advance of the holiday, a special event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyson Events Center. Spectra Venue Management announced the community trick or treat event presented by MidAmerican Energy is free.
More than 30 local businesses distanced around the Tyson Events Center handing out candy. Participants will move in one direction only throughout the building after entering at the box office. Masks will be highly recommended and sanitation stations will be set in multiple locations to pull off the event as safely as possible.
