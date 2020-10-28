Sioux City metro officials urge changes to safely enjoy Halloween during coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- There might be a smattering of bowls of chocolate bars, Skittles and candy corn sitting out on metro home front stoops this weekend.

Holding the same style of Halloween parties and trick-or-treating in the method of years past is being discouraged by metro city government and public health officials, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, none of these entities have said trick-or-treating can't be held in Sioux City or South Sioux City, so it is up to individual people to decide whether they'll be pulling in candy from neighborhood homes and bunching in with others at costume parties.

"If you want to go trick-or-treating, you can. We don't recommend it, but we aren't going to stop it," South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said Monday.

The set time for trick-or-treating in both Sioux City and South Sioux City has been designated from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day of the holiday.

The Sioux City Police Department this week advised city residents to leaven their fun with the reality that the pandemic is in full force. As with the South Sioux City tips about safely pulling off Halloween activities, the Sioux City recommendations are borrowed from the state and federal public health agencies.