Sioux City northside street paving planned

SIOUX CITY -- An estimated weeklong closure of 39th Street is planned to begin Monday.
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division in a Friday release announced the closure of 39th Street for paving repairs between Pierce and Jackson streets.
The work is slated to begin Monday morning and be completed by Aug, 3, weather permitting.
A detour route utilizing Pierce Street, 38th Street and Jackson Street will be available during this closure. Motorists are advised to drive cautiousl, and obey all traffic signals in the construction area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!