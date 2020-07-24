You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City northside street paving planned
View Comments

Sioux City northside street paving planned

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- An estimated weeklong closure of 39th Street is planned to begin Monday.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division in a Friday release announced the closure of 39th Street for paving repairs between Pierce and Jackson streets.

The work is slated to begin Monday morning and be completed by Aug, 3, weather permitting.

A detour route utilizing Pierce Street, 38th Street and Jackson Street will be available during this closure. Motorists are advised to drive cautiousl, and obey all traffic signals in the construction area.

Paving repairs to close portion of 27th Street
2020 Sioux City construction: Slow go, then better roads ahead
Construction worker killed in Sioux County crash
ALDI pushes opening date of Sioux City store to 'early 2021'
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News