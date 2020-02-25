Sioux City parent complains about West Middle Skull Breaker Challenge; consultant hired

More prank than a "challenge," the game has been linked to bullying, as the student in the middle of the three-person line is fooled into what is really about to happen.

After her daughter was injured on Feb. 7, Pottorff said another parent called to tell her "the same two girls were continuing to do this to other students that day, which tells me that the issue was not addressed with the girls."

"I am concerned for other students," Pottorff told the board. "This type of behavior cannot be allowed to continue as it creates a hostile environment and is a danger to the safety of our students. Incidents such as this need to be addressed immediately and measures taken to prevent future occurrences."

At the meeting, board members did not respond to Pottorff, since that's the practice for items that arise via public forum concerns that are not on the formal agenda.

Pottorff was one of three parents who complained about issues at one of the schools during the public forum meeting. Another involved Tony and Shana Michalski, who said their son is on the autism spectrum, and has an individualized education program, or IEP, that is not being followed at East High School.