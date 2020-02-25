Sioux City parent complains about West Middle Skull Breaker Challenge; consultant hired

SIOUX CITY -- A mother of a sixth grade girl who suffered a broken arm and elbow after two other girls at West Middle School pressured her into a Skull Breaker Challenge has criticized Sioux City district leaders, claiming a distracted physical education teacher should have intervened in the dangerous viral prank.
Jennifer Pottorff told the Sioux City School Board in a Monday meeting her daughter initially declined at least five times to take the challenge by jumping. Her daughter gave in once the two other girls, who had grabbed the top of her hoodie, assured her that skinny girls can jump higher and would not get hurt.
"When she jumped, the girls let go of her hoodie and while she was in the air, they kicked her feet out from underneath her and she fell on her shoulder," Pottorff told the board members. "The teacher was sitting at a table focusing on his cell phone.
"My daughter said that after this happened everyone was laughing at her, so she giggled and then started crying in pain. When the girls noticed she was hurt, they went over to the P.E. teacher and distracted him, so he wouldn’t see that she was hurt."
Pottorff complained to board members that the district did not report the incident to her, and her daughter did not receive immediate medical care at the school.
"We are three weeks out. She has no motion in her fingers, no motion in her wrist... She may never play volleyball again," she told the board.
The incident is the latest report of problems at West Middle School reported by parents and teachers. In response to the concerns, Superintendent Paul Gausman, at Monday's board meeting, announced he was finalizing hiring a consultant to investigate the potentially troubled environment at the middle school. The superintendent's plan to contract with K12 Insight was opposed by two board members who expressed concerns the consultant would not get to the bottom of the problems.
The Skull Breaker Challenge, which is popular on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok, has been linked to student injuries across the country, with many unsuspecting students ending up in emergency with serious head injuries.
More prank than a "challenge," the game has been linked to bullying, as the student in the middle of the three-person line is fooled into what is really about to happen.
After her daughter was injured on Feb. 7, Pottorff said another parent called to tell her "the same two girls were continuing to do this to other students that day, which tells me that the issue was not addressed with the girls."
"I am concerned for other students," Pottorff told the board. "This type of behavior cannot be allowed to continue as it creates a hostile environment and is a danger to the safety of our students. Incidents such as this need to be addressed immediately and measures taken to prevent future occurrences."
At the meeting, board members did not respond to Pottorff, since that's the practice for items that arise via public forum concerns that are not on the formal agenda.
Pottorff was one of three parents who complained about issues at one of the schools during the public forum meeting. Another involved Tony and Shana Michalski, who said their son is on the autism spectrum, and has an individualized education program, or IEP, that is not being followed at East High School.
Later in the Monday meeting, in a topic that wasn't on the agenda, Gausman said he would soon work out a contract with K12 Insight to work as consultants looking at West Middle. Two weeks prior, Gausman said he favored hiring an outside consultant for a clean look and to obtain actual data on what's happening in West Middle at a time when emotions are running high.
Board members in early January said they had heard complaints from teachers about a vexing environment at West Middle School, and an eight-page summary was shared in a meeting. A printed listing reportedly came out of a meeting of West Middle School teachers in December during holiday break.
The report at one point says "student behaviors are out of control, and contagious," as "admins (administrators) will no longer discipline" and "teachers let things slide because there is no time for all of the documentation," according to a copy of the document obtained by The Journal.
The summary also said the lunchroom atmosphere approximates a "war zone," there are an insufficient number of counselors, punishments aren't sufficient to match extreme student behaviors, and some parents are feared and catered to by administrators.
Board members Taylor Goodvin and Greenwell previously said they did not want K12 Insight hired to consult regarding the West Middle situation, saying some teachers do not support that consultant. Greenwell again voiced that concern Monday.
Gausman defended the process, saying two firms emerged as finalists, although he did not name the other besides K12 Insight, a firm headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., and with a website that says, "We help school leaders turn every day interactions into exceptional experiences."
Gausman said the Sioux City Education Association, the local union that represents the district's teachers, was involved in the background work in assessing the two finalists for consultants.
"I did not participate in any way with those vetting calls," he said, while noting some unnamed school board members were fine with picking K12 Insight.
"That agency will now begin their work in March," Gausman said.