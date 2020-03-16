Sioux City parents, teachers take items out of schools as 4-week coronavirus closure begins

SIOUX CITY -- Parents and teachers walked out carrying out books and personal items from Sioux City schools Monday morning, making for their likely last visits to the buildings for a month.
The school district provided access to buildings from 8-10 a.m. on Day 1 of four-week shut down of classes.
Superintendent Paul Gausman announced the closure late Sunday night, after Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended K-12 districts halt classes for at least 30 days, as coronavirus concerns swept through the state.
Alisha Podkovich, of Sioux City, was leaving Bryant Elementary School at 9:45 a.m. with facial balm and the glasses of her son, Easten, a second-grader.
"He thinks it is a vacation, 'I don't need my glasses to read,' " Podkovich recounted.
Podkovich said it may turn out four weeks isn't needed to stem the tide of coronavirus spread, or that four weeks isn't enough.
"I think (the closure) is a good thing, but I don't think they should have put a timeline on it," said Podkovich.
In a message from about 8 p.m. Sunday, Reynolds hadn't ordered all schools to close for the four weeks, and school officials in each K-12 district were left to their own decisions.
The Sioux City district announced the four-week length, while in Woodbury Central, the decision on Sunday night was for a one-day closure, while taking time to review information from the Center for Disease Control, Iowa Department of Public Health, the Department of Education and governor's office before further addressing the duration. At noon Monday, WC announced the closure of all buildings was planned for four weeks, to open April 13.
Also at Bryant was Amber Gaborit, and her second grade daughter Autumn.
"We took everything out of the locker, and we received from her teacher a reading book and a math book," Gaborit said.
She said the idea of closing schools is sound, "to slow the spread," as people move less in public to help the greater national good.
More than 5,800 people worldwide have died in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with U.S. deaths at 69 as of Monday. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Gaborit and Podkovich said parents will have varying difficulties in getting day care for elementary age students. Gaborit has two young children who attend Bryant, but said she has a high school daughter who can watch them. Podkovich said she owns her own business, so can take time with Easten, but said others who aren't self-employed will have problems.
"A lot of people are going to hurt right now," Podkovich said.
The Bishop Heelan school system in Sioux City on Sunday also called off classes for the four weeks. On Monday afternoon, officials of the South Sioux City district in Nebraska called off classes for nine days, from Tuesday through March 27. The first decision to have closures in the tri-state area came Friday, when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a state of emergency order that required K-12 schools to close beginning Monday.
While Reynolds placed only a recommendation to be off school for four weeks, Gausman said he placed high trust in her decision making, so the district followed suit to close down.
"We shut our schools down a few days before we thought we would," Gausman said, and he later added the shutdown could go longer than four weeks.
An open question is whether the missed days will have to be made up, in order to comply with the state mandate to have school for 1,080 hours, or 180 days, over the year. In an afternoon news conference, Gausman said it is too soon to know if all those hours will be required, of if some could be waived. Gausman said that would require action by he Iowa Department of Education or Iowa Legislature, which over the weekend suspended the session and for now can't make changes.
Gausman said it is too soon to know when the school year will end or when the planned May high school graduations will take place.
"There is anxiety of timeline of the pandemic," the superintendent said.
Gausman is concerned some student understanding of class concepts could be lost over the month away from school.
"We can't require students to do academics" while out over the weeks, Gausman said, while adding the district website will have some online learning resources for youngsters who voluntarily choose to dig into those.
Gausman said he understands some students will see the month as a sort of summer vacation, but he urged them not to simply gather together with friends in big groups in other major public places. He said social distancing is a key thing to pursue.
"This is a serious situation," Gausman said.
A minority of the 2,400 school employees will continue to work over the four weeks, including administrators, some clerical workers and the maintenance crew, who will do deep cleaning. He said it is too soon to know if the non-salaried workers, such as bus drivers and classroom aides, will be paid during the time they will not be working.
Gausman said some young people have distinct needs for food over the closure, so within a few days the district will begin providing free meals to any person from age 1-18. Those will likely be given out at 16 city locations, with limited interaction of school workers, to achieve social distancing.
"These are grab-and-go meal bags," he said.
Gausman said he would provide as much information as possible on school closure details that arise, with those coming at least once a week, and shared over multiple platforms.