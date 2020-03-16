Sioux City parents, teachers take items out of schools as 4-week coronavirus closure begins

Gaborit and Podkovich said parents will have varying difficulties in getting day care for elementary age students. Gaborit has two young children who attend Bryant, but said she has a high school daughter who can watch them. Podkovich said she owns her own business, so can take time with Easten, but said others who aren't self-employed will have problems.

"A lot of people are going to hurt right now," Podkovich said.

The Bishop Heelan school system in Sioux City on Sunday also called off classes for the four weeks. On Monday afternoon, officials of the South Sioux City district in Nebraska called off classes for nine days, from Tuesday through March 27. The first decision to have closures in the tri-state area came Friday, when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a state of emergency order that required K-12 schools to close beginning Monday.

While Reynolds placed only a recommendation to be off school for four weeks, Gausman said he placed high trust in her decision making, so the district followed suit to close down.

"We shut our schools down a few days before we thought we would," Gausman said, and he later added the shutdown could go longer than four weeks.