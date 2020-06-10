Sioux City photographer gives free shoots to seniors in time of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Since so many events that high school graduating seniors looked forward to have been wiped over three months due to spread of the novel coronavirus, Sioux City photographer Elizabeth Barrett has been offering a free service to deliver warm wishes and a sense of normalcy.

Barrett, who also is a full-time teacher at Spalding Park Elementary School, has been offering free photo sessions to 2020 graduates in the tri-state region.

"The kids are grateful and so thankful. I've had moms in tears at the photo shoots," she said, adding that one mother wanted to give a hug, but they both knew it wasn't wise during a time of recommended social distancing.

Over 11 weeks so far, Barrett has photographed more than 120 seniors, covering every metro high school, plus 10 others surrounding Sioux City, going as far away as Le Mars and Cherokee, Iowa. Barrett has also done a shoot for a home-schooled senior.

"It is a great thing for her to do," Becky Alter, of Sioux City, said Thursday as Barrett photographed her daughter, Abby Alter, on the grounds of East High School.