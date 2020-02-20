Sioux City Public Museum works on expanded black history section

"It is important that (Sioux Cityans) know, it is part of their city. We are part of the community, just get an understanding of us as human beings," Tillman said.

The first influx of black residents came to Sioux City in the 1870s and 1880s, with some being emancipated former slaves after the Civil War. Sioux City itself was a relatively new town, having been founded in 1857, and blacks, while small in numbers, joined the melting pot of European immigrants.

They came from such states as Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, and were drawn to work in several meatpacking plants in the South Bottoms area of the city.

The prime place where blacks typically lived was in the area from West Fourth to West Eighth streets west of Hamilton Boulevard, which had inexpensive housing and was a roughly two-mile walk to work in the Bottoms. Enough blacks had come to live in Sioux City by 1887 to found a first church, Malone AME (African Methodist Episcopal) at 513 Main St., near the heart of the West Seventh neighborhood.

Sioux City Public Museum Curator of Education Theresa Weaver-Basye said there is merit in expanding areas in the facility.