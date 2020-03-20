Sioux City public school hourly workers to be paid during coronavirus closure

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board in a special Friday morning meeting voted to pay all hourly employees during the time classes are not being held, at least up through late April, due to precautions taken to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The board members voted 6-1 on that proposal, after not advancing a prior motion to pay all employees through the rest of the 2019-20 school year into June. Those voting in the majority said there is uncertainty on whether school will resume on April 14, so making the decision for a much longer period wasn't necessary at the moment.

Monday was the first day that districts such as Sioux City did not hold classes.