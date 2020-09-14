Sioux City residents push petition to require masks in public places

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A petition signed by more than 300 Siouxland residents was presented Monday to push the Sioux City Council to strongly recommend, if not fully requiring, that masks be worn in public places during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Council members responded that they agree with the necessity of wearing masks as much as possible during the pandemic, but reiterated they don't have legal authority to take that step.

"If we had the authority to vote for it, I would, because I'm afraid we're going to be wearing these a year from now," said Councilman Pete Groetken, who, like everyone in the council meeting, was wearing a mask.

The city for weeks has required masks in city-owned buildings. However, Jeremy Pigg, who presented the petition, said the signers want a broader city requirement for wearing masks in public places and stores, or at least that the council strongly recommends that.

"Although many citizens and businesses are doing a great job wearing and mandating masks, we also hear stories about citizens who are not, and businesses who are not asking customers and staff to wear masks," Pigg said.