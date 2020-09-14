Sioux City residents push petition to require masks in public places

SIOUX CITY -- A petition signed by more than 300 Siouxland residents was presented Monday to push the Sioux City Council to strongly recommend, if not fully requiring, that masks be worn in public places during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Council members responded that they agree with the necessity of wearing masks as much as possible during the pandemic, but reiterated they don't have legal authority to take that step.
"If we had the authority to vote for it, I would, because I'm afraid we're going to be wearing these a year from now," said Councilman Pete Groetken, who, like everyone in the council meeting, was wearing a mask.
The city for weeks has required masks in city-owned buildings. However, Jeremy Pigg, who presented the petition, said the signers want a broader city requirement for wearing masks in public places and stores, or at least that the council strongly recommends that.
"Although many citizens and businesses are doing a great job wearing and mandating masks, we also hear stories about citizens who are not, and businesses who are not asking customers and staff to wear masks," Pigg said.
Pigg worked on the petition, which had 362 signatures, with Cindy Waitt. Pigg said the science on the health benefits of wearing masks is settled in the view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that "masks save lives," in Pigg's wording.
He was the latest Sioux City resident to ask for a mask mandate during the public comment portion of a council meeting, following Jeanette Hopkins who asked the city to act on a mandate on July 20.
Hopkins said it is unfortunate that the decision on whether to wear a mask "has become politicized."
Back at that meeting, Mayor Bob Scott said he would not ask the council to mandate that masks be worn in public places by city residents, in spite of believing it would be useful in stopping the community spread of the coronavirus.
"It is a non-starter, because the governor has already said you cannot," Scott said that day.
On July 14, a day after Muscatine's mayor issued such an order, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules. However, since that time, several other large cities in Iowa passed mask mandates, including with Cedar Falls becoming the latest on Sept. 9, joining a list that includes Ames, Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Mount Vernon, Waterloo and Muscatine.
Enforcement of the rules vary, but are primarily focused on education, with police in some communities instructed to hand out masks to those not wearing them. Councilmen Dan Moore and Groetken said that could be a good step for the Sioux City Police Department to consider taking on.
Councilman Alex Watters said there is room to grow in mask wearing in the city. He described going this month to Des Moines, where people "take it very seriously," and were not only wearing masks in buildings, but also when walking outside.
Moore said the council had directed the city attorney to see if the council had emergency powers to place a mask-wearing requirement in Sioux City. Moore said the answer was that no such emergency power exists.
More than 4,576 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus since March, and 59 people have died from COVID-19. In Iowa, nearly 73,000 people have tested positive, with the positivity rate of those being tested at 10.6 percent.
"Iowa is a hot spot nationally," Pigg said.
