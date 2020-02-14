Sioux City restaurant spokesman says "confused" on how mouse wound up in burrito

SIOUX CITY -- Two days after a customer found a mouse in his burrito at a Jim's Burgers location, the Sioux City eatery said Friday the incident is still "bewildering" to understand, given its tight food preparation process.

"We are still confused on how this could have happened," Jim's Burgers spokesman David Cruz said in a statement.

After the customer reported the mouse at the 2500 Gordon Drive location Wednesday, restaurant employees examined it, Cruz said. The rodent did not show burn marks, as would have been the case, if cooked, or cut marks. He said all employees involved in the line were questioned on their preparations, which includes burritos being warmed, meat added by tongs, other ingredients added by spoon and packaging into a paper wrapper.

"With a mouse that size, it is incredibly unlikely that the cook would not notice it...We did not find anything even remotely close to suggesting as to how the mouse could gotten inside," Cruz said.

Cruz said the customer was given an apology and refund.

The customer also reported the mouse to the Siouxland District Health Department, which sent inspectors to Jim's Burgers. The restaurant agreed to voluntarily close for deep cleaning, discarding any potentially contaminated food and pest control efforts.