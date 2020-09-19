 Skip to main content
Sioux City road to close for riverfront area work
SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Larsen Park Road will close on Monday morning until further notice, so that riverfront development work can be performed.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure of Larsen Park Road, covering the section from Floyd Boulevard to the Anderson Dance Pavilion loop.

By utilizing Larsen Park Road at Hamilton Boulevard, drivers will be able to access the following locations: Hilton Garden Inn, CRAVE, Sioux City Marina, Lewis and Clark Visitor Center, Lewis and Clark Interpretative Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center, Flight 232 Memorial, Anderson Dance Pavilion and the Chris Larsen Park playgrounds and shelter.

