Sioux City School Board debates Return to Learn plans

SIOUX CITY -- There are so many unknowns for how the school year will play out in 2020-21, once Sioux City School District pupils return, after a prior year shortened by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Can instruction be completely done in classrooms for the whole 180 days, or will some portions turn into online delivery?
Will coronavirus spread necessitate the closure of a school building or buildings?
All those issues and many others were aired for more than 90 minutes Monday night in a Sioux City School Board meeting, where the so-called Return to Learn plan was debated in its current form. The plan, which will be finalized in days ahead, was approved in its current form on a 7-0 vote.
The Iowa Department of Education has said all school districts must file completed Return to Learn plans with the state by July 1. Iowa K-12 school districts instruct pupils for roughly 36 weeks each year, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March meant students only got 26 weeks of in-building instruction.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryanek led most of the discussion of the 10-page document, and the board members asked a lot of questions. The answer often was that school administrators are aiming for the best possible planning, while acknowledging that flexibility will be at a premium.
"It's hard to think that we won't have an outbreak," board member Dan Greenwell said, noting that high school baseball and softball teams just began their seasons in late fashion one week ago, and many area teams quickly saw players test positive.
Buryanek showed three plans, one for all in-school instruction, one for all virtual online learning and one that was a hybrid of the two.
"The best way for a student to achieve is with a teacher in front of him," Superintendent Paul Gausman said.
The current Return to Learn plan wording expects parents to take their child's temperature before sending them to school.
The plan includes that all teachers and students would be expected to wear masks, while not officially requiring it, Gausman and Buryanek said. Gausman said he got weekend emails written in all capital letters from people both saying they wanted masks to be required and others who strongly opposed that.
Chad Krastel, a parent of children who attend the district, told board members he didn't like "freedom" lost in a mask-wearing requirement. Buryanek said the final plan will lean heavily on recommendations from the Siouxland District Health Department on how coronavirus spread goes in the weeks ahead. As of Monday, there had been almost 3,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, and more than 40 people have died.
Those sorts of stats will make substitute teachers hard to come by in 2020-21, Greenwell said.
He said, "That's what some teachers who are subs told me: 'I'm not stepping into that petri dish.' "
More work lies ahead, board member Monique Scarlett said, "There is gonna be some trial and error. We are not going to have a perfect plan."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!