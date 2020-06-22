Sioux City School Board debates Return to Learn plans

"It's hard to think that we won't have an outbreak," board member Dan Greenwell said, noting that high school baseball and softball teams just began their seasons in late fashion one week ago, and many area teams quickly saw players test positive.

Buryanek showed three plans, one for all in-school instruction, one for all virtual online learning and one that was a hybrid of the two.

"The best way for a student to achieve is with a teacher in front of him," Superintendent Paul Gausman said.

The current Return to Learn plan wording expects parents to take their child's temperature before sending them to school.

The plan includes that all teachers and students would be expected to wear masks, while not officially requiring it, Gausman and Buryanek said. Gausman said he got weekend emails written in all capital letters from people both saying they wanted masks to be required and others who strongly opposed that.