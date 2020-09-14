Sioux City School Board gets complaints about online learning start to year

Gibson said the class size in a building might have 20-some students, but there are 66 in the class, with Gausman later saying it appeared to have 55. Gibson said her son gets roughly one hour of quality instruction per day, while she works six hours on her own with him.

She said "he has put pencil to paper exactly once," while the video version of the class has seen a lot of second grade students "showing off pets" in their homes and talking about their birthdays.

As a response to coronavirus spread, district officials in late summer decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. That phase ended Sept. 9, which also was when a classroom of second grade students was moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus.

Gausman said there has been ongoing assistance for the instructors who teach online only, beginning back in the summer with an optional class that 541 teachers took, and continuing since.