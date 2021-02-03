Sioux City School Board pushes back against Iowa private school scholarships proposal

"The Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors has determined that the Iowa Legislature should not enact any legislation of any kind that weakens support for public school students, and should continue to promote and fully invest taxpayer resources in Iowa’s public schools," Board Chairwoman Perla Alarcon-Flory said.

"I agree 100 percent," Board member Taylor Goodvin said.

State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has refuted Democratic lawmaker claims that SF 159 was “defunding” public education, noting K-12 schools get 43.5 percent of the state’s nearly $8 billion budget. Democratic committee members criticized an unlimited standing appropriation to pay for private education with potentially more than $50 million in public dollars.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association, spoke in support of the school board's resolution at Wednesday's special meeting. Zahner said 94 percent of Iowa students attend public schools, and ample funding is needed to support them all.