Sioux City School Board will again allow public to attend meetings

SIOUX CITY -- Although some spacing restrictions will be place, members of the public will again be able to attend Sioux City School Board meetings, beginning with the next session held Monday evening.
The school board members met in a special meeting Friday morning to debate reopening the meetings, which were closed from public attendance four months ago. That step came shortly after the Sioux City School District called off classes on March 16 due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Since then, the meetings included a combined maximum of 10 school board members and administrators in the downtown boardroom, and for the first time they began to be aired live online. That resulted in some of the board members videoconferencing into the meetings.
At the last board meeting on June 22, board member Taylor Goodvin said it was time to let people return to see the meetings in person, and he resumed that line of thought Friday.
As the school board continues ongoing discussions on how the 2020-21 school year could look, including whether instruction will be in person in all schools or with an online element, Goodvin said it would be good to have people present to speak in meetings. Over recent meetings, people watching online could call in with comments, and a few did that.
Godvin said the boardroom "is a big, open room," but understands some people may not attend meetings, "if they don't feel comfortable being here."
Board member Dan Greenwell also supported reopening the meetings, noting that a version of summer school will begin on Aug. 3, so the district is beginning to open pieces up again. Greenwell noted two other governmental bodies in the city, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sioux City Council allow people in meetings, with the council having resumed that practice on July 6.
The board on Friday voted 7-0 to reopen board meetings to public attendance.
"I'm comfortable getting the public back in here," board president Jeremy Saint said, then he led the discussion on how meetings will play out to keep people safe.
The board members agreed that meeting participants will observe six feet of social distancing and face masks will be recommended but not required.
In the most recent version of the district's Return to Learn plan for the beginning of school the week of Aug. 24, masks will not be required in classrooms, not mandated.
All Iowa districts had to file Return to Learn plans by July 1 with the Iowa Department of Education. While some Iowans debated whether individual school boards will be making the ultimate decision on moves that could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increase in the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday she would override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms.
As Sioux City School District plans for pulling off the school year amid a pandemic -- with 17 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Woodbury County, taking the total to 3,137 cases and 46 deaths since March -- Greenwell said it is an "irony" that school buses won't have students spaced six feet apart, while that will be a goal at board meetings.
District Superintendent Paul Gausman affirmed that buses likely won't be filled this year to the 70-person capacity, nor will they contain a small number students per bus.
"We are gonna want to do as many safety protocols as we can, where practical," Saint said.
