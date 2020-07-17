Sioux City School Board will again allow public to attend meetings

Godvin said the boardroom "is a big, open room," but understands some people may not attend meetings, "if they don't feel comfortable being here."

Board member Dan Greenwell also supported reopening the meetings, noting that a version of summer school will begin on Aug. 3, so the district is beginning to open pieces up again. Greenwell noted two other governmental bodies in the city, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and Sioux City Council allow people in meetings, with the council having resumed that practice on July 6.

The board on Friday voted 7-0 to reopen board meetings to public attendance.

"I'm comfortable getting the public back in here," board president Jeremy Saint said, then he led the discussion on how meetings will play out to keep people safe.

The board members agreed that meeting participants will observe six feet of social distancing and face masks will be recommended but not required.

In the most recent version of the district's Return to Learn plan for the beginning of school the week of Aug. 24, masks will not be required in classrooms, not mandated.