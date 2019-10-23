SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District director of operations and maintenance Brian Fahrendholz has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, which ends Thursday.
In response to a Journal inquiry, school district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo on Wednesday said Fahrendholz had been placed on leave for five work days, which began Friday.
Mayo said she could not specify the reasons for the leave, since personnel details are confidential.
You have free articles remaining.
Fahrendholz has worked for the district since May 2014. Previous to that, he worked for the city of Sioux City as field services manager.
Fahrendholz leads a team of 120 workers who maintain and repair 27 buildings on 388 acres in the district. He also has been a key point person for new school construction projects, such as the Bryant Elementary School that opened in August and the Hunt Elementary School project that is underway.