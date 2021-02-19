Sioux City school district, teacher's union nearly $4M apart after first contract exchanges

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school district and the union representing the district's teachers are nearly $4 million apart on salary increases for the next school year after their first rounds of negotiations.

In its initial proposal on Feb. 4, the Sioux City Education Association called for wage increases totalling nearly $5 million, which includes increasing the base pay by $1,466, giving veteran teachers a $400 increase, and a one-time "overload" payment of $1,200 to all instructors for extra duties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the association would maintain the various "steps" and "lanes" in their contract, in which salaries for teachers automatically increase based on years of service and attainment of additional educational levels. The increased cost for the automatic increases for the 2021-22 school year are estimated at about $1.023 million.

In its counter proposal Thursday, district administrators offered to limit wage increases to that $1.023 million, but didn't specify how the dollars should be allocated.