Sioux City School District union teachers seeking one-time "overload" pandemic pay

The SCEA represents roughly 800 teachers, and proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $38,127 for the 2021-22 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4 percent.

Base pay for teachers is now $36,661. Zahner said the union is also seeking an increase in longevity pay by $400.

The district employs a combined 1,900 teachers and other staff. The local UniServ unit represents seven area union groups of teachers and other education workers.

The Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, also on Thursday asked for raises of $3 per hour. The support personnel are paid a widely varying range of wage, with many making in the vicinity of $12 per hour, Zahner said.

District negotiators plan to make a counteroffer on Feb. 18.

Under state law, the initial exchange of proposals between a bargaining unit and a governmental body are open to the public. In subsequent negotiations, the two sides can meet in private.

The teachers are in the fourth year of a five-year contract that runs through 2022-23. Wages are the only element to be negotiated for the 2021-22 year contract.