Sioux City Schools leader Paul Gausman wary of waves of coronavirus coming back

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said Wednesday that even as he wrestles with ongoing district tasks to continue delivering meals and voluntary instruction to students, he worries that another coronavirus pandemic wave could impact schools later in the year.
Americans are vying with the pandemic that has closed businesses and schools, with the closures first taking place in Iowa in mid-March.
In an interview striking on a host of topics related to how Sioux City School District officials are attempting to keep in contact with students for learning options, Gausman pointed to recent reports that rolling waves of the virus could come back, as some people are urging states to open up economies and other aspects of daily life.
Gausman said making such moves now could prove to be short-sighted. He said "we don't really know how to stop this virus," and noted any workable vaccine appears to be months away.
"Assuming we don't have a (coronavirus) testing system, that gives us a sense of peace in being around each other, that is available to all, I worry that we'll start up again, and we'll have to shut it down," Gausman said.
The wave of coronavirus infections at one point were estimated by Iowa officials to peak this weak, but now it may be more in the vicinity of May 8. There were 107 new cases of the virus confirmed in Iowa on Wednesday, and the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Woodbury County died on Saturday, and there have now been 90 deaths statewide.
Varying state associations canceled spring sports seasons, the Sioux City district won't hold the annual prom events, and many 2020 Siouxland graduation ceremonies are now being tentatively set for June or July. Working through those hassles has upset people, Gausman said, adding it is incumbent that Iowa officials don't take premature actions that could make the coronavirus turn into a series of separated, rolling waves that impact the 2020-21 school year as well.
Also on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did not establish a timeline, but said her administration is crunching the numbers on the coronavirus’s impact in Iowa to determine when temporarily closed businesses could reopen in portions of the state.
"One of the concerns that I think about often is that we are going to start, stop, start, stop, start, stop," Gausman said.
"We'll think it is safe, and we want to get this economy rolling again -- we're not a very patient people, a very patient society any more -- so we'll give it (re-opening) a shot, and then coronavirus will rise up again, and we may have to close again."
Gausman said he wasn't aware of any Sioux City district employee or student having tested positive for coronavirus.
After three decisions spaced out over a month beginning on March 16, Reynolds ultimately said classes will not resume at all for 2019-20, meaning no in-building instruction will have been held for the last 2.5 months of the year.
The city public school prom dates had been set for May 2 at East, May 9 at North and May 16 at West.
Graduation ceremonies for the three high schools will be held in a virtual format on May 23 -- though Gausman did say it's possible that an in-person commencement event may happen at some point if it's safe to do so.
Voluntary continuous learning will continue for Sioux City students through June 2. Gausman said he has no set data to pinpoint how many middle school or high school students are logging on to do the voluntary schooling, but suspects it is about 40 percent.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.