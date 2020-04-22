Sioux City Schools leader Paul Gausman wary of waves of coronavirus coming back

"One of the concerns that I think about often is that we are going to start, stop, start, stop, start, stop," Gausman said.

"We'll think it is safe, and we want to get this economy rolling again -- we're not a very patient people, a very patient society any more -- so we'll give it (re-opening) a shot, and then coronavirus will rise up again, and we may have to close again."

Gausman said he wasn't aware of any Sioux City district employee or student having tested positive for coronavirus.

After three decisions spaced out over a month beginning on March 16, Reynolds ultimately said classes will not resume at all for 2019-20, meaning no in-building instruction will have been held for the last 2.5 months of the year.

The city public school prom dates had been set for May 2 at East, May 9 at North and May 16 at West.

Graduation ceremonies for the three high schools will be held in a virtual format on May 23 -- though Gausman did say it's possible that an in-person commencement event may happen at some point if it's safe to do so.

Voluntary continuous learning will continue for Sioux City students through June 2. Gausman said he has no set data to pinpoint how many middle school or high school students are logging on to do the voluntary schooling, but suspects it is about 40 percent.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.