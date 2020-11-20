Sioux City Schools marks week with highest number of coronavirus cases of year

SIOUX CITY -- The highest weekly number of positive novel coronavirus cases of the year has been reported in the Sioux City School District, as a combined 34 students and staff members were cited as having the virus.
The number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15 over the week of Nov. 16-20. That follows the week in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive, so the past two weeks have marked the top weeks of the fall semester for the virus.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week, and over two months more than 20 class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning, although none took that move this week.
Four classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction last week, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Woodbury County and the tri-state area.
That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning. No other Northwest Iowa school districts requested the state agency to approve a move to online instruction over this week.
Cases have climbed sharply the last two months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 9,600, after 133 cases were added over the last 24 hours.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
