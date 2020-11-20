Sioux City Schools marks week with highest number of coronavirus cases of year

SIOUX CITY -- The highest weekly number of positive novel coronavirus cases of the year has been reported in the Sioux City School District, as a combined 34 students and staff members were cited as having the virus.

The number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15 over the week of Nov. 16-20. That follows the week in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive, so the past two weeks have marked the top weeks of the fall semester for the virus.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week, and over two months more than 20 class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning, although none took that move this week.

Four classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction last week, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Woodbury County and the tri-state area.