Sioux City Schools report highest single-week COVID figures yet

That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning. No other Northwest Iowa school districts requested the state agency to approve a move to online instruction over this week.

Cases have climbed sharply the last two months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 9,600, after 127 cases were added over the last 24 hours.

The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.

District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.

The Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.