Sioux City schools report more coronavirus cases

SIOUX CITY -- While some positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported this week in the Sioux City School District, for the second week in a row no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online learning.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed six employees and eight pupils tested positive.
The trend over nearly two months has shown that more district employees than students are being impacted by the virus.
Over the weeks from the second week of September through the first week of October, at least one class section, primarily in elementary schools, had moved online. Combined, more than a dozen class sections have moved online in the 2020-21 school year.
Cases have climbed sharply the last six weeks in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 7,000 for the first time. The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 94.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
Last week, the number of people testing positive for the virus included three pupils and nine employees.
On Oct. 2, the district reported 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students, while four students and four employees tested positive for the week ended Sept. 18, and five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week through Sept. 11.
The 15-percent mark in the 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.
That Woodbury County ratio has routinely been above 15 percent for much of the last four weeks, and it was 14.9 percent on Friday.
