Sioux City schools report more coronavirus cases

SIOUX CITY -- While some positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported this week in the Sioux City School District, for the second week in a row no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online learning.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed six employees and eight pupils tested positive.

The trend over nearly two months has shown that more district employees than students are being impacted by the virus.

Over the weeks from the second week of September through the first week of October, at least one class section, primarily in elementary schools, had moved online. Combined, more than a dozen class sections have moved online in the 2020-21 school year.

Cases have climbed sharply the last six weeks in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 7,000 for the first time. The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 94.