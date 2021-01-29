Sioux City Schools student coronavirus cases hold at zero again

SIOUX CITY -- Over the first four school weeks of the 2021 year, there have been no positive novel coronavirus cases for Sioux City School District students, as Friday marked another perfectly clean recap of virus statistics.
There were zero student coronavirus cases reported for the week ended Friday, as there has been for each of the first three weeks of January since classes resumed after the holiday break.
Additionally, the report showed four district employees had tested positive for the week, making for six combined over the four weeks of January. There had been no district employee cases through the week ended Jan. 22, and only one in each of the first two weeks among the workers, a trend that Sioux City School Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory has praised.
In order to reduce the virus impact, district workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings, and face masks are required in buildings.
Virus positive tests are also dropping in the metro and surrounding Siouxland counties, and there have also been fewer deaths and hospitalizations.
Also on Friday, a total of 16 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, eight were hospitalized for treatment of the virus, a number that had decreased from 33 on Jan. 19.
The school district in early September began the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week.
The pandemic impact trend in the Sioux City district lessened in December. The Dec. 18 report, the last report prior to the break, showed four students and six employees tested positive, while the numbers the prior week had 12 students testing positive.
Classes had been in a hybrid version of learning for the first two weeks of January, in a decision made by the Sioux City School Board on Dec. 14 to lessen any impact of pupils and staff from mingling with friends and family over the holiday break. That setup ended Jan. 14.
From early October to December, more than two dozen class sections converted from in-person to virtual learning for two weeks, as higher virus numbers showed up in varying schools.
The district release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.