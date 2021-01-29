Sioux City Schools student coronavirus cases hold at zero again

SIOUX CITY -- Over the first four school weeks of the 2021 year, there have been no positive novel coronavirus cases for Sioux City School District students, as Friday marked another perfectly clean recap of virus statistics.

There were zero student coronavirus cases reported for the week ended Friday, as there has been for each of the first three weeks of January since classes resumed after the holiday break.

Additionally, the report showed four district employees had tested positive for the week, making for six combined over the four weeks of January. There had been no district employee cases through the week ended Jan. 22, and only one in each of the first two weeks among the workers, a trend that Sioux City School Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory has praised.