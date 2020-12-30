Sioux City sees driest year since 1997

SIOUX CITY -- The 4 inches of snow that fell on Sioux City Tuesday was low in moisture content, typical of a year that will go down as the city's driest in 23 years.

The snowfall equated to 0.26 inches of rain, pushing Sioux City's 2020 precipitation total to 20.09 inches, more than 7 inches below the normal annual total of 27.70 inches. With no precipitation in Thursday's forecast, Sioux City's total likely will be the lowest since 18.44 inches in 1997, and 2020 will rank as the 16th driest year in records that date back to 1889.

Other areas of Northwest Iowa will end the year even drier.

"There's no one reason why western Iowa has been drier than normal this year," said Justin Glisan, Iowa's state climatologist.

Glisan said if you divided Iowa at Interstate 35, the eastern half typically saw normal to above normal precipitation, the western half of the state was dry and continues to be so. The United States Drought Monitor puts much of this corner of the state in moderate to severe drought. A small swath of Siouxland closer to the Minnesota border is a step worse at extreme drought.