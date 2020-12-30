Sioux City sees driest year since 1997

SIOUX CITY -- The 4 inches of snow that fell on Sioux City Tuesday was low in moisture content, typical of a year that will go down as the city's driest in 23 years.
The snowfall equated to 0.26 inches of rain, pushing Sioux City's 2020 precipitation total to 20.09 inches, more than 7 inches below the normal annual total of 27.70 inches. With no precipitation in Thursday's forecast, Sioux City's total likely will be the lowest since 18.44 inches in 1997, and 2020 will rank as the 16th driest year in records that date back to 1889.
Other areas of Northwest Iowa will end the year even drier.
"There's no one reason why western Iowa has been drier than normal this year," said Justin Glisan, Iowa's state climatologist.
Glisan said if you divided Iowa at Interstate 35, the eastern half typically saw normal to above normal precipitation, the western half of the state was dry and continues to be so. The United States Drought Monitor puts much of this corner of the state in moderate to severe drought. A small swath of Siouxland closer to the Minnesota border is a step worse at extreme drought.
"That corner of the state consistently missed out on large weather systems," Glisan said of rainfall in 2020, quite the departure from 2019, when Sioux City received 33.47 inches of precipitation.
Thunderstorm systems often went around western Iowa this summer and fall, Glisan said, partly a result of days of wind and low humidity in May and June that dried out the soil, leaving less moisture on the ground to help feed thunderstorms.
"Western Iowa seems to be the dry island," Glisan said.
A wet 2019 helped the region weather this year's dry conditions. With soil saturated through much of the area at the beginning of the year, crops were able to tap into that plentiful subsoil moisture across the region throughout the summer. Farmers won't have that luxury when the 2021 growing season begins. Glisan said many areas of the region will need 10-12 inches of rain in the spring to fully recharge subsoil moisture levels.
Early indications show that Northwest Iowa could bounce back in the first half of 2021. Glisan said the January-March outlook shows an equal chance of below- or above-normal precipitation. An outlook for the beginning of the growing season from April-June shows elevated chances for wetter conditions.