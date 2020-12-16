 Skip to main content
Sioux City student injured in East Middle School incident
Sioux City student injured in East Middle School incident

Sioux City East Middle School
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- An East Middle School student was injured in a school incident after three students had a confrontation, a Sioux City Police Department official reported.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, when a police department school resource officer was notified a student was being treated for a minor laceration to the back of head.

The officer reported a 12-year-old boy got into a physical confrontation with two female students, who are 12 and 13. The boy received a minor laceration from an "X-acto" style cutting tool used for crafts and hobbies that the younger girl had, McClure said.

The girl who had the cutting tool was referred to Juvenile Court Services on the charge of Willful Injury. The police department does not release the names of juveniles involved in crimes.

East Middle School has students who are in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

