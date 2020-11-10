Sioux City Superintendent says 'getting close' to closing some buildings due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- With novel coronavirus cases spiking in Woodbury County, Sioux City public school district superintendent Paul Gausman said every day he ponders suspending in-person instruction in some schools to make sure students and staff are safe.

"I don't think we are there yet...But we are getting close," Gausman told the school board Monday.

The superintendent's comments came after board member Dan Greenwell said the district "could be facing a situation where we have to consider" closing some school buildings.

Guasman said he knows board members are concerned about keeping students safe, so if cases rise to a concerning level, he would not wait for the twice-monthly school board meetings to ask the Iowa Department of Education for permission to move instruction from in-person to online. Whether asking to move one of the more than 20 schools or all district buildings to online learning, the state will give an answer within 48 hours, Gausman said.

As of Tuesday, when 115 new cases were added over the last 24 hours, there have been more than 8,500 positive coronavirus cases this year in Woodbury County. That total is greatly up from the 4,850 cases reported on Sept. 18. There have been 103 county residents, up by one from Monday, who have died from COVID-19.