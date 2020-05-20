Sioux City teachers connect to students with cutout likenesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Second-grader Sophie Gonzalez hasn't attended classes at Liberty Elementary School for nine weeks, but she still has her teacher with her often when reading or doing math problems.

Granted, it is an 8-inch paper cutout with the Bitmoji-styled likeness of teacher Haylee Twillman. But Gonzalez said it is great getting that to cart around at home in the days since schooling was cut short with little notice, due to a pandemic that has impacted so many facets of daily life.

"I've played Legos with it. I've done math problems with it, kayaking. Also, I've played outside with it," Gonzalez said.

"When I got it, I felt very happy. It is like my teacher is always with me when I have it," she added.

The teachers' cutouts concept is modeled on the children’s book "Flat Stanley." Flat Stanley is a paper-thin character who squeezes through tiny places, and in the Liberty School conception, in which about half the teachers took part, cutouts that look like the instructors were made, so they can easily go on learning adventures with the children.