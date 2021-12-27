Sioux City trucker dies in I-80 crash in Pottawattamie County

NEOLA, Iowa -- A Sioux City truck driver died Thursday after his rig left the road and crashed on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Donald Roller, 63, was exiting eastbound I-80 to westbound I-880 at 3:36 p.m., when his semi trailer ran off the road and rolled down the embankment. Roller was ejected from the truck.

His body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny for an autopsy to determine if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash. The State Patrol on Monday said results had not yet been received.

