Sioux City trucker dies in I-80 crash

NEOLA, Iowa -- A Sioux City truck driver died Thursday after his rig left the road and crashed on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Donald Roller, 63, was exiting eastbound I-80 to westbound I-880 at 3:36 p.m., when his semi trailer ran off the road and rolled down the embankment. Roller was ejected from the truck.
His body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny for an autopsy to determine if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash. The State Patrol on Monday said results had not yet been received.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.