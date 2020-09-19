Sioux City West High homecoming royalty named

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 West High School homecoming week was held through Friday, and during the events, Gustavo Orellana Santos, a son of Mayda Santos Gustavo Orellana, was named king, and Lizeth Martinez, a daughter of Maria Topete, was named queen.

The homecoming football game was played Thursday, when the Wolverines lost 44-7 to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

The homecoming dance and parade were not held this year, due to precautions about spread of the novel coronavirus. The Monday coronation was live-streamed to allow many people to watch, since the coronation was limited to attendance from involved staff, royalty candidates, and four guests of each royalty candidate.