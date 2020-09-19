Sioux City West High homecoming royalty named

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 West High School homecoming week was held through Friday, and during the events, Gustavo Orellana Santos, a son of Mayda Santos Gustavo Orellana, was named king, and Lizeth Martinez, a daughter of Maria Topete, was named queen.
The homecoming football game was played Thursday, when the Wolverines lost 44-7 to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The homecoming dance and parade were not held this year, due to precautions about spread of the novel coronavirus. The Monday coronation was live-streamed to allow many people to watch, since the coronation was limited to attendance from involved staff, royalty candidates, and four guests of each royalty candidate.
Candidates for homecoming queen were: Rosario Chaclan, daughter of Bridgett and Anibal Chaclan; Gabrielle Comstock, daughter of Angela and Keith Comstock; Dalany Dolan, daughter of Danielle and Mac Dolan; Tayden Fairbanks, daughter of Darah and Chad Fairbanks; Madilyn Ford, daughter of Kelli and Mike Henry and Rodney Ford; Emma Hall, daughter of Amy Andrews and Andrew Hall; Anh Huynh, daughter of Hung Nguyen and Be Tran; Jordan Krei, daughter of Linda and Curt Krei; and Abigail Nelson, daughter of Sarah Nelson
Candidates for homecoming king were: Landin Barker, son of Heather and Travis Barker; Kaleb Belt, son of Isie and Adam Belt; Bryan Cruz, son of Victoria Saldana; Michael Duax, son of Mary and Tim Duax; Easton Gelinne, son of Soni and James Gelinne; Aldo Grijalva, son of Felipa Mancillas; Keenan Hegna, son of Meagan Merrigan and Josh Hegna; Tony Ngo, son of Anh Nguyen and Tan Ngo; and Cesar Vazquez, son of Sara and Arturo Vazquez.
