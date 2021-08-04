Sioux City woman injured in I-29 crash at Mondamin

MONDAMIN, Iowa -- A Sioux City woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after a head-on crash in which the driver of another vehicle was killed.
Serena Mailes, 20, was transported to CHI Health in Missouri Valley after the collision, which occurred at 12:01 a.m. at mile marker 89 on Interstate 29 near Mondamin.
According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, Carson Stiffler, 39, of Omaha, was driving south in the left lane of the northbound side of I-29 in a Honda Civic when he collided with Mailes, who was northbound in a Toyota RAV4 in the same lane and had attempted to avoid Stiffler's car.
Stiffler's car entered the median and rolled, and he was thrown from car. He died at the hospital in Missouri Valley.
Mailes' vehicle also entered the median and struck a cable barrier, which caused her vehicle to roll onto the driver's side.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
