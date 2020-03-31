Sioux City's Bishop Heelan to launch required online learning during closure due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reynolds in the upcoming days will make a decision on whether to extend the closure. As of state statistics announced noon Tuesday, there are 497 known positive test coronavirus cases, and seven Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Heelan teachers on Tuesday went to school buildings to assemble packs of the textbooks and other materials. Flanery said students will pick up materials, in staggered times to maintain social distancing, on Wednesday.

Students at Mater Dei, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart schools from 8 a.n. to 10 a.m. will items. Their books, Chromebooks and more will be packed into labeled sacks with their name on it, taken by staff members to waiting cars at pick-up areas in front of schools.

Bishop Heelan High School students will get materials from 8 a.m. to noon, in 15-minute segments, based on their homerooms. The doors will be monitored by school officials and only 10 students will be admitted at a time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.