Sioux City's Bishop Heelan to launch required online learning during closure due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- A required distance learning plan will begin Monday in the Bishop Heelan parochial schools system, as officials prepare for continuing learning while monitoring whether in-person instruction will resume on April 13.
Heelan is among the Iowa school systems that called off classes for four weeks, starting on March 16, after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds one day before recommended K-12 districts halt classes for at least 30 days, as coronavirus concerns swept through the state.
In a Tuesday release, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools President John Flanery said the distance learning plan will see schools transitioning from voluntary online enrichment activities and review to actual required graded instruction.
“Our teachers will work to compact and prioritize curriculum,” Flanery said.
“Some concepts will be more difficult to address in a distance learning format and we will need to work to assure consistent opportunity to learn for students regardless of the building they attend.”
Reynolds in the upcoming days will make a decision on whether to extend the closure. As of state statistics announced noon Tuesday, there are 497 known positive test coronavirus cases, and seven Iowans have died from COVID-19.
Heelan teachers on Tuesday went to school buildings to assemble packs of the textbooks and other materials. Flanery said students will pick up materials, in staggered times to maintain social distancing, on Wednesday.
Students at Mater Dei, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart schools from 8 a.n. to 10 a.m. will items. Their books, Chromebooks and more will be packed into labeled sacks with their name on it, taken by staff members to waiting cars at pick-up areas in front of schools.
Bishop Heelan High School students will get materials from 8 a.m. to noon, in 15-minute segments, based on their homerooms. The doors will be monitored by school officials and only 10 students will be admitted at a time.
