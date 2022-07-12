Sioux County sheriff retiring prior to county board race

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena knew he'd be turning in his badge by the end of the year.

But a new interpretation of state retirement pay rules forced him to bump up his retirement by four months.

Altena, who has served nearly 18 years as sheriff and is midway through his fifth term, turned in his resignation at Tuesday morning's Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting. He will step down Aug. 31.

Making the formal announcement brought a few tears to his eyes, realizing his 43-year law enforcement career, 39 of them with the sheriff's office, is nearly over.

"The hard thing is leaving this line of work and the people you work with. Law enforcement becomes like a family," Altena said.

In all likelihood, Altena will be able to remain in close contact with them.

Altena, who lives in Sioux Center, ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for the District 3 county board seat in June. His Democratic opponent in the November general election received a single write-in vote.

Altena had planned to retire at the end of the year, but learned recently that in order to begin collecting pay from the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System if he were elected to the county board, he had to have a four-month gap between holding the elected positions, leading to his earlier-than-expected retirement announcement.

Sioux County Auditor Ryan Dokter said the county board plans to appoint a replacement to complete Altena's term. The position will be on the ballot in 2024.

Altena said he'll be leaving "a really, really good bunch of people," and he believes the sheriff's office has qualified candidates to fill his position.

Altena said he was proud that during his service the sheriff's office created its first school resource unit, enhanced its emergency response unit and K-9 program, reorganized its dive team and provided a real-time public notification system that also offers a confidential reporting system.