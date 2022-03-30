 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sioux Falls man dies after crash near Hull

  • 0

HULL, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man died Tuesday after he was involved in a two-car collision two miles north of Hull.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Noah Salentiny was eastbound in a Chevrolet Equinox on 290th Street at 6:33 p.m. As he was turning north into a residential driveway, he collided with a westbound Ford Explorer driven by Jillian Meyer. Salentiny's vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled.

Salentiny, 22, was transported by ambulance to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, Iowa, where he died from his injuries. Meyer, 31, of Boyden, Iowa, was taken by a private vehicle to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

$1 for 13 weeks
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-setting stay aboard the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News