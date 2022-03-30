Sioux Falls man dies after crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man died Tuesday after he was involved in a two-car collision two miles north of Hull.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Noah Salentiny was eastbound in a Chevrolet Equinox on 290th Street at 6:33 p.m. As he was turning north into a residential driveway, he collided with a westbound Ford Explorer driven by Jillian Meyer. Salentiny's vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled.

Salentiny, 22, was transported by ambulance to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley, Iowa, where he died from his injuries. Meyer, 31, of Boyden, Iowa, was taken by a private vehicle to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

