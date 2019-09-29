SIOUX CITY -- Tuesday will be a big day for fundraising in the area, when over a 24-hour period, Siouxland Big Give kicks in for a second year for people to donate to their favorite local organizations.
Last year, the inaugural Big Give collected nearly $105,000 in pledges to more than 100 local nonprofit groups.
According to the Siouxland Big Give Facebook page, "The goal of this community-wide giving event is to match Siouxland area supporters’ passions and generosity with local nonprofit organizations already doing great work. Through the combined participation of all people who love and care about the Siouxland area, we can significantly impact the future of our beloved community."
The event runs from midnight to midnight, and people can donate at www.SiouxlandBigGive.org.
Some examples of the more than 100 organizations this year include the Food Bank of Siouxland, Siouxland Pride Alliance, the track project of the new gym at Bishop Heelan High School and Mr. Goodfellow, a Christmas toys donation endeavor that dates back a century at the Journal.
Last year, 1,478 people gave donations. The biggest single donor project was the Heelan gym, with $14,714 in pledges toward furnishing it.
The day, inspired by similar campaigns across the country, is designed to increase public awareness of local nonprofit organizations while inspiring then to support causes they value, with a minimum donation of $10.
For more information, go to siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org or call 712-293-3303.