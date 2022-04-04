Siouxland company fined $90,000 for environmental violations

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined a Rock Valley company $90,000 for federal Clean Air Act violations.

D&K Repair agreed to the fine for selling illegal "defeat devices" designed to render automobile emission controls inoperative, the EPA said in a news release.

As part of a settlement, the company agreed to demolish its inventory of defeat device components and has certified that it has stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls.

Installation of the devices on a vehicle results in higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, all of which can contribute to health problems such as respiratory diseases.

