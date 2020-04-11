Siouxland Easter Sunday services go on despite empty pews

The Evangelical Church in America is among the many Christian denominations that have online resources for people who want to worship in their homes.

The ELCA online home worship piece for Easter Sunday has Scripture readings, hymns and suggested prayers. It also mentions uses of candles and a bowl of water as a reminder of baptism.

"We offer this brief resource as an aid for prayer in the home. As with our prayers in the gathered assembly for worship, you are encouraged to prepare or adapt them locally for your context," the summary says.

ELCA Western Synod Bishop Lorna Halaas said some churches are mailing out bulletins with worship notes to older members, since they may not be adept at online usage. Halaad said between the live or pre-recorded church services, there is a wide smorgasbord for Lutherans to use in these times.

"It is the best we can do right now. I know a lot of people are itching to get back into their buildings," she said.

