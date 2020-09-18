Siouxland Expo Center lauded as boost for city on Interstate 29 corridor

SIOUX CITY -- Almost immediately after the dignitaries took turns extolling the virtues of the Siouxland Expo Center in a special ribbon cutting to open the $15 million facility, three boys did sprints on the field turf.
Evan Christensen, 10, of North Sioux City, said the "really big" facility will be a great place for sports on the off days when trade shows and conventions aren't being held in the 80,000 square feet arena at 550 S. Lafayette St.
Brady Braunschweig, 10, of Dakota Dunes, was one of the other sprinting boys, and he is a son of Jim Braunschweig, who is vice president of the Siouxland Expo Center Board of Directors.
The expo board shepherded the project that included a combination of donors who covered two pages of names, plus funding from Sioux City's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.
Debi Durham, a Sioux Cityan who is the Iowa Economic Development Authority director, was effusive in her comments on what the center could mean for the city.
"Sioux City has been reinventing itself for years. This community does not stand still...Quality of life is what we are celebrating here today," Durham said.
She pointed to recent improvements to the city's Cone Park and planned improvements along the Missouri riverfront area that will cost several million dollars.
Local leaders have been working for more than a decade to bring an ag-focused expo center to Woodbury County, with the talks originally to have it in Moville, 15 miles east of Sioux City.
But after some problems with placing it there by 2013, and costs rose to around $17 million -- millions above earlier estimates -- organizers were forced to downsize the project and change its emphasis. The word "Ag" was dropped from the building name, reflecting not only the reduced emphasis on equestrian shows, but also the broader events envisioned for the center.
The goal is for the Expo Center to host 14 major events annually. The first events will be held Saturday, when a youth soccer league will play games.
The facility is located in the former Sioux City stockyards on a parcel bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel.
Dirk Lohry, president of the Siouxland Expo Center Board, didn't mince words, asserting, "This is the best expo center ever." He said it was a great choice for a way to breathe new air into the stockyards area.
"This center will make our lives healthier, happier and better," Lohry said, pausing ever so slightly, before adding, "Yeah, that's cool."
Retractable bleachers that will seat nearly 1,400 on the arena's ground floor. Just inside the north entrance, a black and white photo mural featuring Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig covers a lobby wall from when Ruth's "Bustin' Babes" and Gehrig's "Larrupin' Lous" played a game at Stockyards Park in 1927.
Great Southern Bank contributed $250,000 to become the naming sponsor for the athletic field. Other organizations that have made financial commitments for naming rights include Missouri River Historical Development, MidAmerican Energy and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.
