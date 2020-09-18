Siouxland Expo Center lauded as boost for city on Interstate 29 corridor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Almost immediately after the dignitaries took turns extolling the virtues of the Siouxland Expo Center in a special ribbon cutting to open the $15 million facility, three boys did sprints on the field turf.

Evan Christensen, 10, of North Sioux City, said the "really big" facility will be a great place for sports on the off days when trade shows and conventions aren't being held in the 80,000 square feet arena at 550 S. Lafayette St.

Brady Braunschweig, 10, of Dakota Dunes, was one of the other sprinting boys, and he is a son of Jim Braunschweig, who is vice president of the Siouxland Expo Center Board of Directors.

The expo board shepherded the project that included a combination of donors who covered two pages of names, plus funding from Sioux City's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.

Debi Durham, a Sioux Cityan who is the Iowa Economic Development Authority director, was effusive in her comments on what the center could mean for the city.