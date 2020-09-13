Siouxland high school homecoming celebrations curtailed due to COVID-19 worries

He said RV district fans have done pretty well at the suggested social distancing in baseball and softball games.

"People do pretty well with sticking by their families. There may be some intermixing, but it is not extensive," Slater said.

Back in the first week of April, proms for the three public high schools in Sioux City were canceled as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an email to district parents and students, Superintendent Paul Gausman explained, "The Iowa Governor has extended the time frame of required social distancing. Since prom is typically an event with over 1,000 students gathered in one single space, it is not in the best interest of the health and well-being of students to hold such a large gathering."

Now, details of homecoming in the city public high schools are known. Principals of the three schools sent out messages that began with the same wording: "It’s a week we all look forward to each year. Of course, like all aspects of current life, the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to re-imagine our traditions for this year. While we will still enjoy many homecoming festivities, this year we have made some modifications to our plans to uphold the health and safety of all involved."