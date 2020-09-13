Siouxland high school homecoming celebrations curtailed due to COVID-19 worries

SIOUX CITY -- The hits from the novel coronavirus pandemic keep knocking out -- or at least reducing -- lots of longstanding school rites of passage, first with proms and graduations last spring and now homecoming activities in fall 2020.
School officials are still holding lots of traditional homecoming activities, with football games and royalty courts on tap in Sioux City and other nearby districts, while other pieces won't play out.
In the three Sioux City public high schools, the excised list includes parades and dances, while coronations announcing homecoming kings and queens will be held with only limited people observing in person.
"While I understand this is disappointing news, I ask you to recognize the importance of putting health and safety first, each of the principals at East, West and North high schools wrote in a message to high school students and patrons.
"Parades and dances are among the events considered highest in risk due to the limited social distancing options and the increased interpersonal interactions. While I want to provide memorable experiences for our homecoming festivities, I feel obliged to put everyone’s health and safety first."
Some of the earliest homecoming celebrations in Siouxland were held last week at Cherokee, Iowa, and River Valley in Correctionville, Iowa. River Valley superintendent Ken Slater said some thought had been given to moving the homecoming to winter to tie in with the winter sports season, but student council members and others wanted it kept in September, if possible, when those discussions were held after classes resumed Aug. 24.
With the season shortened by state athletic officials to a maximum of seven regular season games, River Valley will only host two home football games, the last of which was played Friday.
Therefore, all RV homecoming activities were slated for two evenings, with everything being moved outdoors, in spite an unseasonably cool spell that hit Siouxland. Slater said he felt good about proceeding with activities, since no River Valley students and employees have tested positive for coronavirus -- so far.
"We wanted to get it in, in case we (later) got shut down...Let's take what we can get now. We know we can go outside, which is the safest way to go," Slater said.
On Thursday, over about two hours through 8 p.m., there was a parade, booster club meal, pep rally and finally a royalty coronation.
The homecoming court members sat on chairs on the athletic field track, while community members watched while being asked to sit socially distanced. On Friday, the traditional football game was held, and an outdoor movie was held after the contest, as homecoming dances haven't been held in recent years, Slater said.
He said RV district fans have done pretty well at the suggested social distancing in baseball and softball games.
"People do pretty well with sticking by their families. There may be some intermixing, but it is not extensive," Slater said.
Back in the first week of April, proms for the three public high schools in Sioux City were canceled as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In an email to district parents and students, Superintendent Paul Gausman explained, "The Iowa Governor has extended the time frame of required social distancing. Since prom is typically an event with over 1,000 students gathered in one single space, it is not in the best interest of the health and well-being of students to hold such a large gathering."
Now, details of homecoming in the city public high schools are known. Principals of the three schools sent out messages that began with the same wording: "It’s a week we all look forward to each year. Of course, like all aspects of current life, the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to re-imagine our traditions for this year. While we will still enjoy many homecoming festivities, this year we have made some modifications to our plans to uphold the health and safety of all involved."
The football games will be held, and for coronation ceremonies, attendance will be limited to involved staff, royalty candidates and four guests of each royalty candidate. The coronations will be live-streamed students, family members and others to watch.
The homecoming weeks begin Monday for West, Sept. 21 for East and Sept. 28 for North.
At Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, the homecoming game will be played Oct. 2, and decisions are still being made on other activities. It is possible Heelan's traditional parade will not be held, school officials said.
