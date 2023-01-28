Siouxland lawmakers, including two former educators, explain vote on "school choice" bill

SIOUX CITY — When the "Students First Act" was proposed in the Iowa legislature two-plus weeks ago, first-term State Sen. Lynn Evans felt something was missing.

Evans, a Republican from Aurelia who spent years as superintendent for the district, said the bill, which establishes taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts families could use to cover the cost of private school tuition, didn't have a provision for students with special learning needs. Because of that, Evans said, a private school could decline to accept certain students even if their family was able to cover tuition costs with the savings account money.

"If you want true parent choice, a student shouldn't be discriminated against based on learning needs," he said. "I really needed that language. In the bill."

This week, Evans became just one of three Republicans in the Iowa Senate to vote against the bill. Nine Republicans in the Iowa House voted no. No other Republican legislator in Siouxland joined Evans in opposition to the bill which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Tuesday. Sioux City Rep. J.D. Scholten, the area's lone Democratic state lawmaker, also voted no.

In the law's first year, Iowa families with public school students can access an account valued at about $7,600 to put toward a private school education if they choose. By year three of the plan, all K-12 students, including those already going to private school, would be eligible for the funding, without any income restrictions. By the time of full implementation, estimates from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency show an annual cost of more than $341 million. Spending on public education, over a four-year period, is expected to be $15.2 billion.

Evans repeatedly emphasized he likes the idea of educational choice and thinks the move could make public schools more competitive, he just worries about the matter of students with special needs.

"I just don't want a parent to think that they have parent choice and then they're turned away at the schoolhouse door," Evans said.

Despite being one of just a few Republicans who voted against the bill, Evans said he never felt pressure from his caucus.

"I didn't have anybody really twisting my arm or pushing me to vote differently," he said.

Scholten, whose dad was a teacher, echoed Evans' specific concern about students with special needs.

"A lot of private schools...don't take kids with disabilities," Scholten said.

The freshman state representative from Sioux City also spoke on the Iowa House floor about issues of accountability as public money begins flowing into private schools in Fall 2023.

"We're going to give hundreds of millions of dollars, and eventually billions of dollars, to a corporation that has no obligations to let taxpayers know what they're spending that money on," Scholten said. To Scholten, the law will subsidize wealthy kids already able to access a private school education and could lead to private schools raising tuition.

Fellow Sioux City Rep. Bob Henderson, a former math teacher with a doctorate in educational policy, doesn't believe the latter is very probable.

"I don't think that would be to the benefit of private schools, especially the private schools in Sioux City....Those schools have students who come from South Dakota and Nebraska, none of whom would be able to carry with them the kind of ESA (educational savings account) offered to Iowa students. So it would be a great disadvantage to simply arbitrarily move their tuition levels."

According to Henderson, the single most important thing the law does is give parents an opportunity to choose what they believe is the best educational advantage for their child. And he doesn't think an influx of students to private schools will put a dent in public schools.

"The bill was not designed to either hurt or help public schools," Henderson said.

He then added that students leaving public school districts would still be counted in public school numbers which would provide about $1,200 per student. Per reporting from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, for districts with declining enrollment who lose a student to private school, it would be a net loss of $6,385 per student.

One concern certain conservative lawmakers have voiced, including Bettendorf Rep. Gary Mohr, is that private school independence may be threatened under the law as they accept taxpayer money which could necessitate more oversight. State Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix, said he isn't worried about it because the dollars are for parents and not for the private schools themselves.

"I want to make sure the independence of private schools is not compromised," Alons said.

Alons also said he doesn't expect the future financial viability of the law to be unstable.

"All indications seem we’re on pretty solid footing. Projections I’ve seen are still robust and positive," Alons said.

Evans agreed: "I’m confident with the assessment that it’ll be able to be funded."

Henderson isn't concerned either about the immediate future of the law but did acknowledge, down the line, there may need to be some updates. "It's just like any law. There's always things that, over time, depending upon circumstances, need to be tweaked."

Scholten said he isn't just worried about future dollars and cents but about what such a change will mean for the perception of Iowa as having its "foundation in education" (as the state quarter says).

"My fifth-grade best friend, his family moved from Texas in order to have an Iowa education. You don't hear about families doing that anymore. And then, after this, it's definitely not going to be the case," Scholten said. "Public education is the great equalizer. You want to have a strong workforce, you invest in public education. You want to have a strong economy, you invest in public education. You want to have a better society, you invest in public education. It's a great equalizer. And a huge part of why so many Iowans have pride in Iowa."