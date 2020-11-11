Siouxland roads remain slick after snow and ice storm

SIOUX CITY -- Some Siouxland sheriffs are cautioning drivers to watch for slick roads Wednesday, one day after ice and snow widely impacted the tri-state region.

Monday was a day filled with rain, then that precipitation turned to ice and snow Tuesday in many counties in the region. Two single-vehicle crashes in Northwest Iowa each claimed the lives of one person, with one man killed along U.S. Highway 20 near Moville and another on U.S. Highway 75 near Le Mars.

Before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Dakota County in Nebraska and Sioux County in Iowa said drivers should be on alert. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a post said, "Roads through Sioux County have become ice covered. Hwy 60 extremely slick. Please take caution while driving."

Conditions are expected to improve midday, when temperatures move above freezing and onto a high of about 40 degrees in Sioux City.

