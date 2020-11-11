 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland roads remain slick after snow and ice storm
View Comments

Siouxland roads remain slick after snow and ice storm

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Weather
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Some Siouxland sheriffs are cautioning drivers to watch for slick roads Wednesday, one day after ice and snow widely impacted the tri-state region.

Monday was a day filled with rain, then that precipitation turned to ice and snow Tuesday in many counties in the region. Two single-vehicle crashes in Northwest Iowa each claimed the lives of one person, with one man killed along U.S. Highway 20 near Moville and another on U.S. Highway 75 near Le Mars.

Before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Dakota County in Nebraska and Sioux County in Iowa said drivers should be on alert. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office in a post said, "Roads through Sioux County have become ice covered. Hwy 60 extremely slick. Please take caution while driving."

Conditions are expected to improve midday, when temperatures move above freezing and onto a high of about 40 degrees in Sioux City.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News