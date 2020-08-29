Siouxland school buses still roll during coronavirus

Compared to the rules in buildings, there are more districts in the tri-state area who are requiring masks on buses, because of the limited space to keep children apart.

In Sergeant Bluff-Luton, students are required to wear masks. Within buildings they are required for teachers and students in grades 6-12 when social distancing is not possible, and in the lower grades they are encouraged when distancing is not possible.

OABCIG Superintendent Matt Alexander said students, who come from Ida and Sac counties, are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings on the bus, and have assigned seats on each bus.

In order to make Storm Lake School District students understand the busing process, elementary assistant principal Mike Sullivan made a one-minute video that was posted to social media. A portion showed a worker spraying a disinfectant via hose into a bus, a task that is taken before and after students are transported on each route.

Sullivan said masks are required by drivers and also students, who can have only two pupils per seat, with a goal of having siblings seated together as much as possible. The Storm Lake pupils have also been told not to move seats on the bus.