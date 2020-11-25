Siouxland veterinarians say pets shouldn't eat Thanksgiving leftovers

SIOUX CITY -- Some families have a habit of letting pets get in on parts of the Thanksgiving meal fare, but Siouxland veterinarians say that's a bad idea.

Slipping pets half-eaten turkey legs or other leftovers, what some families call scraps, may be given with good intentions of sharing the holiday with pets, but those items are unhealthy or even dangerous for pets, the vets said.

Dr. Britney Rauk of Marcus/Remsen Veterinary Clinic in Marcus, Iowa, said people from a farm background may have the tradition of feeding human leftovers especially to farm dogs. Her perception is that practice is trending downward, after a better understanding of the realities of pet diets.

"In general, we don't recommend leftovers," Rauk said.

What seems like a harmless turkey bone for a dog to chew could splinter in the intestines, Rauk said. She said Thanksgiving dinner items that are high in salt or fat, such as gravy, could cause pets to vomit or get diarrhea.

Any food items with spices, such as onions, garlic or chives, are also problematic.

"A lot of people don't realize onions and garlic are toxic to pets," Rauk said.