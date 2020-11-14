Siouxlanders have mixed views on moving to mask wearing requirements during coronavirus

The latest virus report from the White House said Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of spread in the country.

Dane Erickson said he views masks as an individual choice. The Sioux City man, who was wearing a mask while talking in a public building, says he wears one particularly in places where employees are wearing them.

"You should use your own judgment on that..." Erickson said. "There should be some level of choice when there are smaller groups of people in a place."

Two months ago, the Sioux City Council passed a measure strongly encouraging the use of face coverings, but didn't require that, bowing to Reynolds' statewide authority on the issue.

Reynolds on Tuesday instituted some requirements for face masks, but only for social gatherings of 25 or more people, and that does not apply to businesses. Reynolds has said she does not believe a mask mandate is necessary, that Iowans will do the right thing, which is reminiscent of what Noem wrote in her weekend column.