Siouxlanders have mixed views on moving to mask wearing requirements during coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- So far, Kim Reynolds, Pete Ricketts and Kristi Noem have been among the few governors not mandating facial coverings in the fight to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.
Siouxlanders continue to be on both sides of whether that's a defensible policy.
In Iowa, new records in several coronavirus benchmarks -- such as positive cases and hospitalizations -- kept being set and then topped in recent days, so the debate over whether face masks should be required by government remains a hot topic. Area residents are mulling what the tri-state governors should do, while also wondering if President-elect Joe Biden could institute a nationwide mask mandate, although he hasn't signaled that he would.
A Journal reporter on Friday talked to several local residents about the subject. Those in favor of mask mandates framed it in terms of protecting the health and safety of the greater community, while those who oppose requirements weren't sold on the efficacy of masks and said there should be leeway depending upon how many people are in close quarters.
DeQuan Burnside, of Sioux City, said he would support both an Iowa or federal mask wearing requirement.
"I would like one, yes. If we all make sacrifices now, we can all win later," Burnside said, meaning the virus would drop off.
He lamented that an Iowa mask mandate wasn't put in place in the spring, back when the first surge took place and he first began wearing a mask regularly.
The Rev. Peter Cox, of Sioux City, opposed either state or federal mask mandates.
"In general, I am usually against these overarching government mandates," Cox said. "To be honest, I don't know if the masks work or not."
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Cases have climbed sharply the last two months in Woodbury County. As of Friday, the number of positive cases in the county moved above 8,900, after more than 800 positive cases were reported over the last seven days. The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 105.
The latest virus report from the White House said Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of spread in the country.
Dane Erickson said he views masks as an individual choice. The Sioux City man, who was wearing a mask while talking in a public building, says he wears one particularly in places where employees are wearing them.
"You should use your own judgment on that..." Erickson said. "There should be some level of choice when there are smaller groups of people in a place."
Two months ago, the Sioux City Council passed a measure strongly encouraging the use of face coverings, but didn't require that, bowing to Reynolds' statewide authority on the issue.
Reynolds on Tuesday instituted some requirements for face masks, but only for social gatherings of 25 or more people, and that does not apply to businesses. Reynolds has said she does not believe a mask mandate is necessary, that Iowans will do the right thing, which is reminiscent of what Noem wrote in her weekend column.
"Our fight against COVID is not over...I knew that South Dakotans could be trusted to exercise their personal responsibility, and each and every one of these people have proven me right. I owe tremendous thanks to the small business owners who are keeping our economy strong and growing stronger, who are providing for their communities while working to keep their neighbors healthy," Noem said.
The number of virus cases as of Friday was nearly 177,000 in Iowa, along with nearly 2,000 deaths in the state, more than 92,000 cases and nearly 800 deaths in Nebraska and nearly 62,000 cases in South Dakota. Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases was approaching 11 million, and the death total from COVID-19 was above 243,000.
Toby Varvais, of South Sioux City, said she would back mask requirements for either government level, and didn't like that Ricketts hasn't placed one in Nebraska.
"It is stupid that there isn't one. It is just a no-brainer, it is a health question...It is irritating that they injected politics into it," she said.
Varvais noted that many detractors define a mask-wearing requirement as a loss of personal "freedom." Back in June, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme lamented that masks had turned into a culture war at times.
Aleeah Webbs, of Hinton, Iowa, doesn't care about such a culture war, noting a grandfather in Michigan died a month ago from COVID-19. Webbs rotates five masks she likes wearing, and said they should be required at both the state or federal level, since people can't know if others they are near have been impacted by the virus.
"It is not to be mean or anything. It is for everybody's safety," Webbs said.
Kathi Borrall, of Sioux City, thinks back to the input of a daughter-in-law who works in health care in Omaha, who months ago predicted a virus spike would impact schools by Thanksgiving.
Since that proved prophetic, Borrall said, "I think it is going to come to" a mask mandate in Iowa.
