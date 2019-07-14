"I saw (CBS news anchor) Walter Cronkite on TV. It was on TV all day long, and you were waiting for that landing. It was not a total surprise, because JFK (President John F. Kennedy) had been talking about it since 1962 or 1963."
- David Bergquist, 77, Verdigre, Nebraska
"That was all you could hear about, what was going to happen that day, the anticipation, all the ifs, 'What if they don't come back?' The pod they came back in was little, like here (gesturing to table)."
- Delores Disterhaupt, 73, Sioux City
“Putting a man on the moon, I mean, how spectacular is that? We grew up on a farm (Ocheyedan, Iowa), so here we are out in the middle of Iowa, and we’re hearing about a moon landing. It was eerie, to think that someone could travel that far, get out of a rocket and walk on the moon. I mean it was like, ‘Wow, how did that ever happen?’ "
- Rhonda Capron, 65, Sioux City
"I watched it at St. Luke's Hospital, visiting a friend. We watched it and discussed it. We beat the Russians. They were the main people we wanted to beat, and we landed on the moon first."
- Normagene Hughes, 80, Sioux City
"It was so prominent in the news. It was quite the event. It was a really neat deal. It was a competition. We had vowed to be there first. We just felt it was our duty, as the number one country, to be first. It was like a track meet, you didn't want to be second, you wanted to be first."
- Bob Brewer, 75, Ponca, Nebraska
"I was sitting at my foot locker in the barracks at Fort Eustis (Virginia). I had just come back from Vietnam. Everybody was just anxious to see it. Nobody had ever done it before, and we were going to bet the Russians...We thought, 'Man was walking on the moon, what a fantastic thing.' "
- Dennis Quinn, 70, Sioux City
"That was really something back in the day. It was really interesting to watch. I worked for the schools, and the teachers really thought it was great. I heard it (initially) on the radio. I went to the (Hoover School) lounge and they had it on TV."
- Vern Hughes, 80, Sioux City
"The U.S. wanted to be better than anybody else and I'm glad they were. There were a lot of rumors that they filmed it on a sound stage. I believe what happened. They became heroes."
- Bill Merritt, 62, Sioux City