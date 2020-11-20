 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soldier killed as peacekeeper in overseas crash was Dordt University graduate
View Comments
topical top story

Soldier killed as peacekeeper in overseas crash was Dordt University graduate

{{featured_button_text}}
Seth Vande Kamp

Seth Vande Kamp

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Capt. Seth Vande Kamp, one of the peacekeepers killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt last week, was a 2011 graduate of Dordt University in Sioux Center.

The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said  eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed Nov. 12 when a helicopter crashed. It is believed that a mechanical failure caused the crash, near the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

The trip was Vande Kamp's first overseas assignment, and he was assigned to Task Force Sinai’s medical company.

Donald Roth, Vande Kamp's brother-in-law and an associate professor of criminal justice at Dordt, said he had an easygoing sense of humor, and was loving, gentle and supportive.

While studying at Dordt University, Vande Kamp majored in biology. Earning a minor in Dutch, he spent a semester in Zwolle, Netherlands, as part of the Studies Program in Contemporary Europe. He later earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, and also joined the U.S. Army.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Seth became a doctor because it was his calling,” " Roth said in a Friday release from the university.

“He loved science, and he loved to help people. God gifted him with talents and a disposition that served him well in this calling. Seth joined the army because it also fit naturally with his love for adventure and new experiences, providing him both a means to pursue his calling and a venue for doing so.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Seth Vande Kamp,” Dordt University President Erik Hoelstra said. “We pray that the Lord will comfort Seth’s family as they mourn this sudden loss.”

Vande Kamp is survived by his parents, two siblings and their spouses, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

SALUTE TO SERVICE: Sloan family cements deep ties in the ranks at the 185th
WATCH NOW: 185th recruitment stays strong despite COVID-19 challenges
SALUTE TO SERVICE: Heelan grad, 185th recruit fulfills lifelong military dream
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News