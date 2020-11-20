Soldier killed as peacekeeper in overseas crash was Dordt University graduate

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Capt. Seth Vande Kamp, one of the peacekeepers killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt last week, was a 2011 graduate of Dordt University in Sioux Center.

The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed Nov. 12 when a helicopter crashed. It is believed that a mechanical failure caused the crash, near the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

The trip was Vande Kamp's first overseas assignment, and he was assigned to Task Force Sinai’s medical company.

Donald Roth, Vande Kamp's brother-in-law and an associate professor of criminal justice at Dordt, said he had an easygoing sense of humor, and was loving, gentle and supportive.

While studying at Dordt University, Vande Kamp majored in biology. Earning a minor in Dutch, he spent a semester in Zwolle, Netherlands, as part of the Studies Program in Contemporary Europe. He later earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, and also joined the U.S. Army.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Seth became a doctor because it was his calling,” " Roth said in a Friday release from the university.