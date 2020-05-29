Some Sioux City parks, swimming options to reopen in June; others remain closed

The city pools are Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside, and concerning usage beginning June 22, they will be operated solely for teaching swim lessons, fitness classes and lap swimming, within guidelines from federal, state and local recommendations, Westra said.

All fitness classes and lap swim will be limited in the number of participants to ensure that appropriate distancing measures are in place. Locker rooms will be available for no more than five people at a time.

Swim lessons for Tiny Tots, Parent & Infants and Learn to Swim levels 1-3 will require a parent, guardian, family member or babysitter 14 years of age or older to be in the water with the student. Lifeguards will provide full instruction for each level from the deck or in the water, but will not have any physical contact with the student.

Additionally, public health officials on Friday reported one more death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, increasing the total since April to 34.

The Siouxland District Health Department said Woodbury County has had 2,686 reported cases and, of that total, 1,500 have recovered, according to the health department.

