Some Sioux City parks, swimming options to reopen in June; others remain closed
Some Sioux City parks, swimming options to reopen in June; others remain closed

Hailey Carnahan of Sergeant Bluff enters the Lewis & Clark Dog Park with her husky, Sasha, as Bryan Webb, center, and Maddie McCarthy, of Aurora, Colorado, play with Al, a husky and pit bull mix on March 25 at Sioux City's Bacon Creek Park. City officials closed parks and playgrounds in late March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and now the dog park and other park elements are reopening on June 1.

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will begin a phased reopening of certain facilities beginning June 1, with the first batch to include the Bacon Creek Park dog park, Cook Park skate park and all public tennis courts and athletic league fields.

On top of that, swim lessons, fitness classes and lap swim will be available at the three city pools beginning June 22, city spokeswoman Anne Westra said in a release.

City officials had closed parks and playgrounds in late March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, several city recreation options remain closed, for pieces that Westra said "represent a higher risk because they lend themselves to increased physical contact and are difficult to guarantee cleanliness. due to the high volume of users."

That facilities list of continuing closures includes basketball courts in parks, the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, IBP Ice Center, Cone Park Lodge, splash pads and park shelterhouses, playgrounds and restrooms.

"The staff truly appreciates citizens following the posted (Center for Disease Control) guidelines when visiting park locations. We ask that everyone continue practicing social distancing while visiting and utilizing any public park or facility," Westra said.

The city pools are Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside, and concerning usage beginning June 22, they will be operated solely for teaching swim lessons, fitness classes and lap swimming, within guidelines from federal, state and local recommendations, Westra said.

All fitness classes and lap swim will be limited in the number of participants to ensure that appropriate distancing measures are in place. Locker rooms will be available for no more than five people at a time.

Swim lessons for Tiny Tots, Parent & Infants and Learn to Swim levels 1-3 will require a parent, guardian, family member or babysitter 14 years of age or older to be in the water with the student. Lifeguards will provide full instruction for each level from the deck or in the water, but will not have any physical contact with the student.

Additionally, public health officials on Friday reported one more death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, increasing the total since April to 34.

The Siouxland District Health Department said Woodbury County has had 2,686 reported cases and, of that total, 1,500 have recovered, according to the health department.

