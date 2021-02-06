Some Sioux City students say all-online learning works best

About 3,100 Sioux City district pupils and their parents in August opted for full-time online instruction. The number of students who stuck with that method has dwindled, and there were 1,461 pupils taking all their courses online at the start of the second semester three weeks ago.

They have laptops provided by the district, and use the Microsoft Teams program to observe classes in live time, where they can interject with comments, similar to if they were in the classroom, Kylee Achuff said.

There are contrasting views on the validity of online learning. Some people contend students need the social interaction to grow as young adults, and a stance of many Iowa Republican legislators is that in-school is the way to go.

Some students with social anxiety don't mind the online method that learning from home affords. Others say that the safest way to learn in a pandemic is at home, given fewer interactions in hallways, classrooms and lunch rooms.

Another city student who is also learning at home is Bishop Heelan High School senior Alex Johnson. She said the decision came down to a health question -- since her grandparents, who she often sees as they live a few blocks away, have existing health concerns, being at home for schooling is best.