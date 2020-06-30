South Dakota distracted driving law gets tougher on texting

The new law also expands banned phone uses to include taking photos, using the internet, posting to social media, reading emails and using phone apps.

The law makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor to use a cellphone while driving, except in an emergency or to use a GPS app or to read or enter a phone number. Drivers who talk on the phone will need to either use a hands-free mode or hold the phone up to their ear. The offense carries a $122 fine.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, there were 827 crashes last year where distracted driving with cellphones and other electronic devices was a contributing factor.

Keith Vollstedt, of Dakota Dunes, is a general surgeon who handles some trauma cases. He said when the injuries come from a wreck, he'll wonder if they were from distracted driving, such as using a mobile device.

Vollstedt said there is a temptation to read a text message while driving, but replying is a road too far, although he added his adult children do that.

"It is just a temptation to text a reply. It takes your eyes off the road," said Vollstedt, who joined Harrington in knowing the law starts Wednesday.