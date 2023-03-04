PAULLINA, Iowa -- Residents in the South O'Brien Community School District will go to the polls Tuesday to decide a $25.9 million bond issue that, if approved, would fund numerous additions and renovations to the district's buildings.

Many of those improvements would add, enlarge or update classrooms so students, especially those in career-oriented programs, can learn skills that could lead to future jobs with local employers, superintendent Wade Riley said.

With a K-12 enrollment of approximately 600 students, the issue is not overcrowding. Rather, space for many of the district's programs is outdated or too small and limits educational possibilities. For example, Riley said, the industrial arts teacher would like to teach students to build small sheds for sale in the community, but there's not enough room in the existing facilities to do so.

"The driving force (behind the bond issue) is definitely limitations due to facilities," Riley said. "We just felt like a lot of areas we wanted to include, they haven't been touched in years."

To pass, the measure must receive at least 60% voter approval.

Most of the proposed work would be in Paullina at the junior/senior high school building, built in 1925 with additions in 1953, 1963 and 2006. The bond would provide funding for construction of an agricultural wing and greenhouse, an industrial arts wing, auxiliary gym and a community fitness center.

Renovations would be made to the current weight room, locker rooms and parking lots, and the former industrial arts building, known as North Campus, would be remodeled and become home to the central office, school board meeting room and alternative school.

The school's 1925 portion, which Riley said has mechanical and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues, would be demolished and replaced with science and multipurpose rooms.

The central office would be relocated from the 1925 building to a renovated North Campus building across the street, which would also house the district's alternative school and a school board meeting room.

The gymnasium at the elementary school, located in Primghar, also would be renovated and upgraded.

In addition to Paullina and Primghar, the district includes the communities of Sutherland, Calumet, Germantown and Gaza. In addition to O'Brien County, small portions of Cherokee and Clay counties are inside the district's boundaries.

Riley said he's received positive responses to the proposals during public information meetings.

"I think people realize we need to do something to continue to upgrade our school district," he said.

Residential property with an assessed value of $100,000 would see a $99.60 increase in property taxes, were the bond to pass. Property taxes on 320 acres of ag land in O'Brien County with an average assessed valuation would increase by $1,068.

If the bond passes, Riley said construction could begin in January.